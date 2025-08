🇫🇷🔥 FRANCE ON FIRE:

Over 11,000 hectares scorched in southwest France between Carcassonne and Narbonne.

1 dead, 11 injured, including 2 in critical condition.

1,500 firefighters on the ground — still losing the battle.

Officials: "Very active fire" with "unfavorable conditions."