Institut za rat objavio nove karte: Rusi napreduju u Donjecku

Russian forces advanced in the Lyman, Toretsk, and Pokrovsk directions, and the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed that Russian forces seized Kurakhove.

More key takeaways ⬇️(1/4) https://t.co/fi3IHkkel5 pic.twitter.com/HgpstCXL83

— Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) January 7, 2025