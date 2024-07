VIDEO / Dio Europe poharale snažne oluje i uzrokovale prometni kolaps

A severe #storm with #hail swept through the town of #Brezno yesterday, #flooding the streets and causing significant damage in just 15 minutes. Authorities are working on the cleanup and #warning of further storms. 😔⛈️ #ThisIsSlovakia #weather #slovakia #scary #besafe #pocasie pic.twitter.com/5zvUPrjruW

— This Is Slovakia (@ThisIsSlovakia_) July 9, 2024