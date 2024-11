VIDEO / Veliki napad na Odesu, najmanje osam poginulih. Zelenski: Došlo je vrijeme za djelovanje

The only way to truly stop this terror is to eliminate Russia’s ability to launch attacks. And this is absolutely realistic.

Today, Russia struck Odesa with a missile—deliberately targeting a residential area. As a result of this barbaric act, innocent lives were lost, and many… pic.twitter.com/5Isl7F3hxV

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 18, 2024