VIDEO / Putina u Kazahstanu dočekalo neugodno iznenađenje: Policija traži počinitelje

Yesterday, during the Russian president’s🇷🇺 visit to Astana (Kazakhstan)🇰🇿, hackers took control of an LED screen 🖥️and displayed the Ukrainian flag🇺🇦. We still don’t know who did it.

The display company attributed the problem to a “cable short-circuit”⚡️. Not very convincing😂 pic.twitter.com/MTeg1Iyqqz

