Novi hakerski napad! Žrtve su dvije hrvatske tvrtke

🚨 #CyberAttack 🚨

🇭🇷 #Croatia: BADEL 1862 and Labud have been listed as victims by the Blackout ransomware group.

The sample provided by the hackers shows partners’ personal data (phone numbers, email addresses, physical addresses) and financial data.

Additionally, the cyber… pic.twitter.com/It8wxG9slu

— HackManac (@H4ckManac) July 3, 2024