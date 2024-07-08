Agricultural Committee of the Croatian Parliament discusses storm damage to forests

Podijeli :

Nataša Vidaković / N1

The Croatian Parliament's Agriculture Committee discussed the need to combat weather hazards at a meeting on revitalising storm-damaged forests and strengthening their resilience to climate change.

Committee Chairwoman Marijana Petir referred to the unprecedented storm damage in Croatian forestry, which destroyed over 3.9 million square metres of forest, including 1.7 million square metres of common oak.

The committee focussed on reforestation, forest restoration efforts, institutional support and future disaster relief. Petir emphasised the importance of preparing agriculture and forestry for climate change and referred to the 260 years of sustainable forestry in Croatia.

Petir emphasised that forests are crucial for oxygen production and local employment and urged their rapid revitalisation. She also spoke in favour of national responsibility for forest management within the framework of EU climate policy.

Ante Sabljic, board member of Hrvatske Sume, the company responsible for forest management, reported about 4 million square metres of forest damage, which could amount to 150 million euros. Efforts include clearing roads, felling trees and reforestation, with 150,000 saplings planted in the badly affected Otok forest. Sabljic confirmed the ongoing and increasing impact of climate change.