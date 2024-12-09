Ahmetovic: Corruption hinders economic development and exacerbates poverty

Podijeli :

Mirela Ahmetovic/N1

Mirela Ahmetovic, chairwoman of the National Council for Monitoring Anti-Corruption Strategy Implementation, said on Monday that Croatia ranks 57th on the Corruption Perceptions Index 2023 and that corruption hinders economic development and exacerbates poverty among the most vulnerable.

In a statement on International Anti-Corruption Day, Ahmetovic (Social Democratic Party) called on citizens to “take responsibility and oppose the phenomenon that undermines the country’s progress.” She emphasised that corruption in Croatia is a systemic problem that is tolerated at the highest levels of government.

Croatia is 14 points below the EU average in the 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index

“Corruption creates an unsafe business environment, discourages investors and prevents fair economic development. Ultimately, citizens, especially the most vulnerable, bear the greatest burden, while the corrupt elites benefit,” said Ahmetovic.

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index 2023, Croatia scores 50 points, putting it in 57th place out of 180 countries, she said. This puts it 14 points below the EU average and 40 points behind Denmark, the leader. Croatia is in a group with Greece, Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary, which also have problems with transparency and the fight against corruption.

Ahmetovic appealed to citizens to recognise their role in the fight against corruption. “Any flirtation with corrupt practises, whether at the local level or in everyday situations, supports those who destroy society and hinder its progress.” She said patriotism must be demonstrated by resisting corruption, which she described as an act of domestic aggression.

The importance of better management of public funds

Ahmetovic also called on the authorities to take responsibility and carry out crucial reforms by ensuring transparency in the government’s work, strengthening the judiciary and institutions, and educating the youth about true democratic values and integrity.

She emphasised the importance of better management of public funds and highlighted cases of abuse of the state budget, including favouring individuals or buying political allegiance from certain groups.

Ahmetovic also pointed to recent scandals in the healthcare sector and emphasised that these have a direct impact on the availability and quality of care and thus on the lives of citizens. She said that a solidary and equitable healthcare system is the foundation of any modern society, but corruption undermines it and leads to the premature death of many people who depend on this system.