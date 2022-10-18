All opposition parliamentary groups but Social Democrats to boycott PM’s address

Share:







Source: Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

All parliamentary benches of the opposition parties, except the Social Democrats, decided not to attend the parliament session on Tuesday at which Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic will present an annual State of the Nation report.

Those opposition benches explained their move as their protest against Plenkovic’s refusal of a parliamentary debate on the INA gas resale scam.

On Tuesday morning, all the opposition parliamentary groups but the Social Democrats agreed on their joint boycott of the premier’s presentation of the report.

They hold a grudge against PM Plenkovic over his refusal to attend a meeting of the Anti-Corruption Council on the INA topic, for having called them Russian players and for having accused them of trying to oust his cabinet in collaboration with the internal and external factors.

On the other hand, the Social Democrats group says that they will attend the presentation of the premier’s report in order to use the opportunity to tell him what they think about his behaviour and the cabinet’s performance at the place designated for the expression of the opinions of MPs (the parliament hall).