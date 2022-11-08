Average net pay in Zagreb rises to €1,174

Share:







Source: N1/Ilustracija

The average net pay for August in Zagreb amounted to 8,844 kuna (€1,174), nominally up 7.2% on the year, the statistical department of the city office for strategic planning and development said on Tuesday.

The average net pay for August in the capital was 1,165 kuna (€154.5) higher than the national average, which amounted to 7,697 kuna (€1,021).

The highest net pay in Zagreb for August was paid in oil and natural gas extraction, 16,083 kuna (€2,133), while the lowest was paid in the production of leather and similar products, 4,969 kuna (€659).

The average gross pay for August totalled 12,367 kuna (€1,640), a nominal increase of 7.8% year on year.

(€1 = 7.5 kuna)