BBC buys screening rights for Croatian documentary on COVID vaccination

Podijeli :

Photo by SHVETS production from Pexels / Ilustracija

The BBC has purchased broadcasting rights for the long documentary Pavilion 6 directed by Goran Devic and produced by Croatia’s Petnaesta Umjetnost production company to be shown in for Great Britain and Northern Ireland,the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC) has recently reported.

This is the first Croatian film purchased by the UK’s national broadcaster, according to the producer Hrvoje Osvaldić.

Shot at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pavilion 6 is an observational documentary following everyday events at a vaccination site established in Zagreb.

“The camera guides the viewer through the vaccine queues, the vaccination area, and the waiting areas where you can listen in on the candid conversations of people who came to get their jab, as well as doctors, insurance people and other staff,” HAVC says.

BBC Storyville editor Lucie Kon described the documentary as a rare example of a film from Eastern Europe that met the BBC’s content standards and that, although it deals with a serious subject with a strong author’s signature, also communicates very well with a wider audience.

Viewers in Britain and Northern Ireland will have a chance to watch the film starting September 2024.