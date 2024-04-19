Croatia Airlines operates first flights with sustainable aviation fuel

Podijeli :

Croatia Airlines operated its first flights with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) on Friday in preparation for the implementation of an EU regulation due to come into force in 2025, the national carrier announced.

CA used SAF with a SAF content of 30-40% on selected flights for the first time today.

The fuel was procured by INA through its suppliers. CA thus confirms its willingness to apply a legal obligation that requires suppliers in the EU to use at least 2% fuel from renewable sources from 2025 to contribute to the decarbonisation of air traffic.

Under the EU regulation, all aviation fuel suppliers are required to secure SAF supplies and airlines must use them within the EU.

CA notes that the use of this type of fuel reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 60-80 over the average life cycle of the fuel.