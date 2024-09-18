Croatian parliament begins autumn session in new location, DP MP resigns due to dissatisfaction with the party

Podijeli :

The Croatian parliament began its regular autumn session on Wednesday morning with a question and answer session, this time at a new location, the "Dr Franjo Tudjman" Military Academy in the Zagreb district of Crnomerec.

Parliament will meet at this new location for the next three years until its building on St Mark’s Square, which was damaged in an earthquake in 2020, is repaired.

Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandrokovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic toured the new parliamentary offices, with Plenkovic expressing his satisfaction with what he had seen.

During Question Time, 40 MPs will put questions to members of the government. The autumn agenda now comprises 101 items and more are likely to be added during the session.

Parliament will also discuss the Prime Minister’s report on the European Council meetings today.

Parliament’s autumn session will last until mid-December.

DP MP has resigned because his party “is no longer what it used to be”

Domovinski pokret (DP) MP Ive Caleta-Car has resigned because his party “is no longer what it used to be”. The DP confirmed that Caleta-Car will be replaced by Predrag Misic.

“What has happened to the DP in recent months and in recent times has brought me to the conclusion that the DP is no longer the same party that I joined with a pure heart four years ago,” the 22-year-old MP said in a Facebook post, pointing out that his decision was prompted by the conflicts between party members that preceded the recent internal party elections.

Caleta-Car said he would not continue as an independent MP because he considered it a moral obligation to return the mandate to the party after entering parliament as a substitute.

Caleta-Car was the youngest MP to enter parliament, replacing Ivan Sipic, Minister of Demography and Immigration.