Croatian police prevent migrant smuggling attempts

Sisak-Moslavina County police said on Saturday that on Thursday and Friday they prevented three attempts to smuggle six Turkish and five Chinese citizens, for which it arrested two Turkmenistani, one Ukrainian and one Bosnia and Herzegovina citizen.

On Thursday, in Hrastovica in the Petrinja area, the police stopped a car with Polish licence plates in which a 34-year-old Turkmenistani national was transporting four illegal migrants. Later on, the police stopped another car with Polish plates driven by his accessory, a 29-year-old Ukrainian.

The police established that the four illegal migrants were Turkish citizens who said they intended to apply for international protection in Croatia.

Also on Thursday, in Hajtic in the Glina area, the police stopped a car with Lithuanian licence plates in which a 29-year-old Turkmenistani citizen was transporting two Turkish citizens to the border with other EU member states. The Turks said they intended to apply for international protection in Croatia.

In the early hours of Friday, in Poljana Lekenicka in Lekenik municipality, the police stopped a car with Bosnian licence plates in which a 33-year-old Bosnian citizen was driving five Chinese nationals, who said they intended to apply for international protection in Croatia.