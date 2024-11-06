Croatian prime minister congratulates Trump on victory

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic on Wednesday congratulated Donald Trump on his decisive victory in the US presidential election after the Republican candidate declared himself the winner on Wednesday morning immediately after the partial results were announced.

“Congratulations on your convincing victory and second presidential term,” Plenkovic wrote on X.

“I look forward to our cooperation and the continued progress in Croatian-US relations,” the Prime Minister added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban were among the first world leaders to congratulate Donald Trump, the likely winner of the US presidential election.