Croatia’s PM: HDZ will win third term

N1

The HDZ is constantly electioneering, the party's president, Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, said on Saturday, confident that in this year's parliamentary election the HDZ will win a third mandate for forming the government.

“We have been constantly campaigning since we won the citizens’ confidence and I’m sure that we will win another four-year term for running the government,” Plenkovic said in Split at a ceremony marking the 34th anniversary of the HDZ’s Split branch.

The HDZ’s number-one priority in the coming period will be a demographic renewal, he said. “Demographic renewal is a matter of the Croatian people’s survival.”

The HDZ will also prioritise digitalisation and decarbonisation, switching to renewables, he added.

Building the Split-Omis road will solve the issue of traffic jams during the summer tourist season, Plenkovic said.

The ceremony was attended by ministers Branko Bačić, Vili Beroš, Nina Obuljen Koržinek and Sime Erlic, and they all said the HDZ would win the year’s elections for the Croatian and European parliaments as well as the presidential election.

The ceremony was hosted by the president of the HDZ’s Split branch, Tomislav Suta, who said he was confident the party would return to power in the city in the 2025 local elections. He accused Mayor Ivica Puljak of pursuing an anti-enterprise and antisocial policy.