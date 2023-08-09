€400m to be put at Slovenia’s disposal as flood relief from EU Solidarity Fund

Podijeli :

Borut Zivulovic/PIXSELL/F.A. BOBO

Slovenia will tap €100 million from the EU Solidarity Fund in 2023 and an additional 300 million in 2024 to deal with the consequences of the worst flooding in the country's history that hit its northern, western and central regions last weekend.

Slovenia will get €400 million from the EU Solidarity Fund, €100 million this year and €300 million in 2024, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said after visiting the flood-struck areas of Slovenia on Wednesday and talking to Prime Minister Robert Golob, the Slovenian STA news agency reported.

Slovenia is now expected to estimate the total damage.

On Monday, Prime Minister Golob said that the disastrous flooding, which had affected a large part of Slovenia, had caused damage estimated at several billion euros, and so far the disaster has taken six lives.

Golob said in his televised address that the damage would reach several billion euros.

Torrential rains and floods in the country’s northern, western and central regions destroyed houses and business properties and wrought havoc to the infrastructure. Since Friday, six people have died in the floods, including two Dutch nationals who are believed to have been struck by lightning.

Thousands were evacuated from their homes over the weekend.