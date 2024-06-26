EU slams Russia for blocking European news outlets

Podijeli :

FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

The European Union has strongly condemned Russia’s recent decision to block access to over eighty European media outlets. High Representative Josep Borrell issued a statement denouncing the move as a further escalation of media censorship in Russia.

“The EU condemns the totally unfounded decision by the Russian authorities to block access to over eighty European media in Russia,” Borrell stated. He emphasized that this action restricts access to free and independent information, exacerbating the already severe media restrictions within the country.

Borrell highlighted that the banned European media operate in accordance with established journalistic principles and standards, providing factual information, including coverage of Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine. He contrasted this with the Russian disinformation and propaganda outlets targeted by EU sanctions, noting that these outlets are not independent but are controlled by Russian authorities and support the ongoing conflict.

“Respect for the freedom of expression and media is a core value for the EU,” Borrell asserted. He reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to supporting the availability of factual information, even to Russian audiences, despite the growing challenges.

This statement reflects the EU’s ongoing efforts to counter misinformation and uphold media freedom in the face of restrictive measures imposed by the Russian government.

Media outlets from 25 out of 27 EU member countries will become inaccessible inside Russia

The Kremlin has announced it is blocking 81 European publications in retaliation for an EU ban on certain Russian outlets.

Magazines, public broadcasters, and newspapers from 25 out of 27 EU member countries (all except Croatia and Luxembourg) will become inaccessible inside Russia. The Russian government stated it was imposing “proportional countermeasures” in response to the EU’s decision to block Russian outlets Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta on 17 May.

The list of blacklisted media includes Europe-wide outlets such as Politico and EU Observer, France’s Agence France-Presse (AFP) news agency, Austria’s ORF state TV company, Ireland’s public broadcaster RTE, France’s Le Monde newspaper, Germany’s Der Spiegel magazine, and Spain’s EFE news agency. Several Italian outlets, including public broadcaster Rai and the newspaper La Repubblica, will also see their access restricted.