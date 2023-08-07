First half of 2023 sees rise in vehicle registrations

Podijeli :

N1

There were 1,308,737registered road motor vehicles in Croatia in the first six months of 2023, 5.2% more than in in the same period in 2022, with the number of newly registered passenger cars also significantly increasing, show data from the national Centre for Vehicles.

A total of 147,768 vehicles were registered for the first time, a drop of 2.6% from 2021.

The number of first-time registrations rose by 33.94% on the year. Of the 72,905 vehicles, 34,503 were new and 38,402 were used.