First study on foreign workers in Croatia published

A study by the Institute for Migration Research shows that most workers from Asia are satisfied or mostly satisfied with life and work in Croatia. 90% support their families financially in their home countries, almost 33% plan to stay in Croatia for up to five years, and only 19.5% intend to stay permanently.

This is the first study of its kind by the Institute and the results were published on Tuesday.

The Institute conducted the study from 23 November to 12 January and surveyed 400 workers from Asia and Africa to gain insight into their opinions about living and working in Croatia. Most respondents came from the Philippines (38%), Nepal (26%), India (20%), Egypt (6%) and Bangladesh (5%). Others came from Syria, Iraq, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, China and Uganda.

This study provides the first findings on workers from Asia and Africa, said Marina Peric-Kaselj, the institute’s director, adding that “further comprehensive studies will follow, which will contribute to better guidelines for the successful integration of foreign workers into Croatian society.”

The majority of foreign workers surveyed are employed in transport (22%), hospitality (19%), construction (17%) and industry (13%). About 53% of foreign workers said that they do not speak Croatian but understand basic words, 21% said that they speak Croatian at a basic level, 18% said that they do not speak Croatian at all, while 8% described themselves as fluent in Croatian.

Half of the respondents said they had completed high school, 35% had a university degree and 6% had completed primary school. About 36% said they were Roman Catholic, 3% Hindu and 15% Sunni Muslim. Others described themselves as followers of various forms of Buddhism, Islam, Judaism, Kirantism and Sikhism or said they were not religious.

Of those surveyed, 51% have been in Croatia for less than a year, 34% for one to two years, 5% for three to five years and 9.5% for more than five years.

78.5% of foreign workers in Croatia are employed full-time. Almost 90% stated that they financially support their families in the countries they emigrated from, 55% plan to relocate their families to Croatia, 28% are undecided, 10% stated that they will not relocate their families and 5% stated that they have no family.

32.8% of foreign workers plan to stay in Croatia for up to five years, 23.5% plan to stay between six and ten years, 20.5% plan to stay until retirement and 19.5% plan to stay for the rest of their lives.

Most foreign workers are satisfied with life in Croatia

In terms of life satisfaction, 40% of foreign workers stated that they are very satisfied with their lives (ratings of 8, 9 and 10 on a scale of 0 to 10). Some 26.5% said they were very dissatisfied with their lives (scores of 0, 1 and 2). A further 27% said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied with their lives, while 6% declined to comment, the institute reports.

In terms of standard of living, 43.5% of foreign workers said they were very satisfied, while around 24% said they were very dissatisfied. The remaining respondents said they were neither satisfied nor dissatisfied with their current standard of living. Similarly, 44% of respondents stated that they are very satisfied with their life performance, while 25% are very dissatisfied.

Almost half (49.3%) of respondents said they are very satisfied with their sense of security, while 2% are very dissatisfied. An almost identical number of foreign workers (48.8%) indicated that they are very satisfied with their sense of security for the future. On the other hand, about 28% of foreign workers stated that they are very dissatisfied with their sense of security for the future.

Equal numbers of workers who are satisfied and dissatisfied with life as a migrant

Regarding changes in the quality of life, 34.5% of foreign workers believe that their quality of life has significantly improved after their arrival in Croatia, while about 46.25% believe that their quality of life has slightly improved. 11% stated that it has remained the same, while 8.25% believe that their quality of life has either slightly or significantly worsened.

The majority, i.e. 87.5% of foreign workers, believe that they have the right to the same quality of life as Croatians, while 12.5% believe that they do not have the right to the same quality of life.

As far as life as a migrant is concerned, 22% of foreign workers believe that their life as a migrant is close to ideal, while almost as many, namely 20%, believe that their life as a migrant is far from ideal.

About 33.5% of foreign workers in Croatia said that the conditions of their migrant life are excellent, while 23% said that the conditions are extremely poor. Accordingly, 38% of foreign workers said they are very satisfied with their life as a migrant worker, while 21% are very dissatisfied, the survey found.

The majority rate their health as excellent or very good

Around 61% of foreign workers rate their state of health as excellent or very good, while 33% describe it as good. Only 5% of foreign employees rate their health as very poor or poor.

In addition, 62% of foreign workers rate their mental health as excellent or very good, about 31% rate it as good, while around 7% feel mentally very poor or poor. About 60% of foreign workers reported experiencing some form of pain in the last 4 weeks, ranging from very mild to severe. About 40% stated that they had not experienced any pain in the last 4 weeks.

Survey results indicate positive trends despite some dissatisfaction

“The results of the study show that a relatively high number of foreign workers from Asia are generally satisfied with life and work in Croatia. It is clear that there is also a significant number of foreign workers who express some dissatisfaction with their current position in Croatian society. In general, however, the current situation can be assessed favourably. The new Aliens Act and other recent activities will certainly further strengthen the status of foreign workers in Croatia, and we will probably attract more highly qualified labour over time,” said senior researcher Ivan Balabanic.

He added that the Ministry of Demography and Migration has emphasised that in addition to efforts to increase the birth rate, reduce emigration and encourage the return of the Croatian diaspora, it will also actively work on the integration of foreign workers into Croatian society.

“I believe that the results of our study show that the situation is not as critical as it is often portrayed in public, and that we have taken timely steps, such as amending the Aliens Act, which will enable a stable reception and integration of foreign workers into Croatian society. They will inevitably come to us in large numbers in the coming years and integrate into our labour market,” said Balabanic.