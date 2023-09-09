FM: All Croatian citizens in Morocco are fine, one lightly injured in earthquake

Podijeli :

Armin Durgut/PIXSELL

According to the information so far, no Croatian citizens were killed in the catastrophic earthquake that hit Morocco on Friday evening, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman said on Saturday, adding that only one person was slightly injured.

“There are 30 Croatian citizens permanently residing in Morocco, and we also know about 11 tourists who were near the epicenter – they are all fine, as well as five students who luckily went to Casablanca two days before the earthquake, and they are safe too,” the Croatian foreign minister said in a statement.

“We only have information that one Croatian citizen was slightly injured, meaning that he was not hospitalised, as suffered a minor hand injury,” the minister added.

According to the latest data, more than 800 people were killed, hundreds were injured, and a large number of buildings were destroyed in the devastating earthquake in the High Atlas region, about seventy kilometers southwest of Marrakesh.

The Moroccan Geophysical Center said the earthquake occurred in the Ighil area of ​​the High Atlas mountains with a magnitude of 7.2. The US Geological Survey estimated the earthquake’s magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km.

The quake damaged buildings in Marrakech, the nearest big city to the epicentre, where residents spent the night in the open, afraid to go home.

A mosque minaret had fallen in Jemaa al-Fna Square, the heart of Marrakech’s old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.