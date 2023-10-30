Football manager, co-defendant at Mamic trial, pleads guilty, gets suspended sentence

Podijeli :

succo/Pixabay/ilustracija

Football manager Nikky Arthur Vuksan, who together with the Mamic brothers and four other defendants stood trial for siphoning money from Dinamo, was sentenced to one year in prison with five years' probation based on a plea agreement, Osijek County Court stated on Monday.

Last Friday, Vuksan was found guilty of aiding and abetting in the abuse of trust in business transactions as part of a criminal enterprise.

His trial was recently separated from the trial of former Dinamo mogul Zdravko Mamic, his brother, coach Zoran Mamic, Zdravko Mamic’s son Mario Mamic, as well as former Dinamo director Damir Vrbanovic, and entrepreneurs Sandro Stipancic and Igor Krota.

Under that 700-page indictment, Zdravko Mamic and the others are charged with conspiracy, from December 2004 to December 2015, to defraud Dinamo of more than €19.1 million through fictitious contracts between Dinamo and several foreign companies and bills for the payment of non-existing services related to player transfers.

They were indicted for concluding fictitious contracts to funnel money out of Dinamo via companies registered in Great Britain, Switzerland, the UAE, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize, Hong Kong, Gibraltar and the USA.

Zdravko Mamic and Zoran Mamic fled to Bosnia and Herzegovina before the start of the trial.