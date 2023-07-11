Foreign, defence minister downplay Croatia’s two delegations in Vilnius

Podijeli :

Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman and Defence Minister Mario Banozic see nothing contentious in and are not embarrassed by the fact that the Croatian delegation at the current NATO summit is divided, saying on Tuesday it is journalists who emphasise those rifts between the government and the president.

President Zoran Milanovic arrived in Vilnius with his associates to attend the summit today and tomorrow, separately from a delegation comprising the two ministers.

Grlic-Radman and Banozic today visited the Croatian NATO contingent in Rukla, 100 km from Vilnius. Milanovic will do so tomorrow.

Grlic-Radman downplayed the fact that the Croatian delegation in Lithuania is divided, saying “the president is participating in the summit and the ministers have their format.”

A Croatian journalist remarked that the Croatian troops would be visited by two delegations, to which he replied, “Your are emphasising that with your questions” and “There is nothing contentious here”.

Banozic said he was not embarrassed that the delegation was divided. “We had numerous meetings at NATO level, advocated certain positions, and they are bringing results.”

He said Milanovic should be asked about the message being sent to NATO partners with the two Croatian delegations, and that in the past international partners would ask him about some of Milanovic’s statements which, he said, “are definitely not Croatia’s positions.”

The third Croatian contingent will leave Rukla later this month and early in August.

As a NATO member, Croatia has shown know-how and readiness, and the purpose of the stay in Lithuania was to share know-how and experiences, Banozic said.

He hopes that Croatia will come to Lithuania again with new military technology. A new contingent could arrive in 2025. “The army is being modernised and equipped, so we wish to show the best we have,” he said.

There are 180 Croatian troops in the 1,500-strong NATO international battle group in Rukla along with those from Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Belgium.

FM pleased with Turkey’s decision on Sweden’s NATO membership

Grlic-Radman said he was pleased that Turkey lifted its blockade on Sweden’s NATO membership, but would not speculate about the reasons or if Ankara won any concessions for it.

“One should see what it all means. It’s difficult to take a stand now. Time will tell. Today’s and tomorrow’s meetings will be an opportunity to talk,” he said.

Today, Grlic-Radman will attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers and Banozicone of NATO defence ministers.