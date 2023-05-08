Former USKOK director won’t attend Justice Committee session

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

Vanja Marusic, former head of the USKOK anti-corruption office, confirmed on Monday that she would not attend Tuesday's meeting of the parliamentary Justice Committee.

According to unofficial information, Marusic reiterated that the reasons for her resignation as USKOK Director were personal and therefore there were no reasons for the parliamentary committee to discuss her departure.

The committee’s chairman Mišel Jaksic (SDP) confirmed to Hina that he had been formally notified that Marusic would not be attending the thematic session on Tuesday.

State Attorney-General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek has confirmed her attendance at the thematic session.

Members of the opposition have requested the session because they believe that “this whole story about Marusic’s resignation is a fairy tale”. They think that a traffic accident caused by her driver, which occurred a year ago, is not the real reason for her departure from the post of director of the anti-corruption office, and that she stepped down under political pressure from the government.

The two officials are not required to appear before the parliamentary Committee.

After her recent resignation, Marusic will take up the post of Deputy State Attorney-General.