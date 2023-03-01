HLK: Doctors in primary care dissatisfied and there are fewer and fewer of them

Podijeli :

Pixabay/Ilustracija

Family doctors, gynaecologists and paediatricians in primary health care are dissatisfied with their working conditions, exposed to verbal violence, feel physically unsafe and their numbers are decreasing, shows a survey by the Croatian Medical Chamber (HLK), presented on Wednesday.

These are the results of the largest survey conducted so far, in which doctors who are members of the HLK answered about 100 questions about working conditions, quality of management, education, and balance between business and private life.

38.5% response to the survey

“This is the largest survey that has ever been conducted. The survey consisted of more than a hundred questions. Of the 2,514 employees to whom we sent questionnaires, 969 responded,” said Ivan Raguz, a member of the HLK Executive Board.

The survey showed that as many as eight out of ten doctors in primary healthcare are dissatisfied with the quantity of administrative work and norms related to schedules and staffing.

It was pointed out that a family doctor only has ten minutes to examine each patient, a paediatrician has nine minutes, and a gynaecologist has 15 minutes, which is far too little time and is extremely bad for the quality of the examination.

Information indicated the shortage of 257 outpatient clinics with a family doctor and the worst situation is in Bjelovar-Bilogorska, Sisak-Moslavina and Pozega-Slavonia counties.

There is also a shortage of 90 paediatricians, and the situation is most critical in Koprivnica-Krizevci, Krapina-Zagorje and Sisak-Moslavina counties.

The situation in primary gynecologic care is difficult, and HLK reported that some gynaecologists have as many as 9,000 patients.