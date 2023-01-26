Lower excise duties on petrol, diesel and heating oil to continue

Podijeli :

Source: Slavko Midzor/Pixsell

Reduced excise duties for petrol, diesel and heating oil will continue until 28 February, the government decided on Thursday.

Finance Minister Marko Primorac noted that since March 2022, the government has amended ten times its decree on the amount of excise duty on energy products and electricity with a limited period of validity, to enable lower excise duties on unleaded petrol, diesel fuel and heating oil, as part of its measures designed to mitigate the energy price hikes.

Considering that developments causing the growth of energy prices continue to exist, the government has retained lower excise duties for petrol, diesel and heating oil until 28 February.

The excise tax on unleaded petrol will amount to €406 per one thousand litres, €353 for diesel fuel and €21 for heating oil.

Today’s amendment means that excise duties on unleaded petrol, diesel fuel and heating oil will continue to be harmonised with the minimum excise duties prescribed by European directives, said Primorac.