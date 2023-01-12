Moderate earthquake jolts Stolac, SE Bosnia, felt in S Croatia

Podijeli :

Source: EMSC / Twitter

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake was recorded 22 kilometres southeast of Metkovic, southern Croatia on Thursday morning, the Croatian Seismological Service said.

The epicentre was near Stolac, southeastern Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported earlier that the magnitude of the tremor was 3.7 and that it was registered at 8.38 am.

Since last year, the Stolac area has been hit by a series of earthquakes which have claimed one victim, a young woman killed when a rock fell on her house.