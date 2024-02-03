N1 Croatia journalist receives annual regional journalism award in Belgrade

Podijeli :

Ivana Dragicevic, a journalist of N1 Croatia television, was presented with the annual regional award for television journalism "Gordana Suša" in Belgrade on Friday, which is awarded by the Independent Journalists Association of Serbia (NUNS).

The award was founded in memory of a prominent Serbian and Yugoslav television journalist, who passed away in June 2021.

Along with Ivana Dragicevic, the shortlist included Branislav Sovljanski (N1 Serbia), Nadina Malicbegovic (Al Jazeera Balkans Sarajevo) and Jagoda Bastalic (HRT).

The “Gordana Suša” award is given for exceptional achievements in television journalism, and according to the jury, Ivana Dragicevic fulfilled the key criteria with her professional engagement: professional and responsible journalistic activity in the television medium, in accordance with the universal ethical code of journalists and in the service of the public interest, protection of human rights and media freedom, as well as the interests and peculiarities of all citizens, regardless of their ethnic, religious or gender identity.

The first winner of the “Gordana Suša” award was Zagreb journalist Hrvoje Kresic.