National pension to go up from €120.71 to €150 as of January 1

The government on Thursday sent to the parliament draft amendments on the national pension, whereby this monthly allowance will rise from the current €120.71 to €150.

This rise will go into force as of 1 January 2024, Labour and Pension System Minister Marin Piletic said at the government’s meeting.

Eligible recipients of the national pension are Croatian citizens aged 65 and older who have been residing in Croatia for 20 years without interruption before applying for the allowance.

That is the basic requirement. The others are that the person does not receive a pension and that their monthly income or the income of their household in the previous calendar year was not above €120 per household member.

The minister said today that the duration of the stay in Croatia as a requirement for being entitled to this income will be cut to 10 years.

Also, the means of assets will rise to €300 per household member.

In 2024, an additional 13.7 million euros will be needed for the implementation of the amended law, and 16 million euros in 2025.

Currently there are 6,841 beneficiaries that use this allowance, and the minister expects this number to rise to 13,400.