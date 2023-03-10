Opposition: Prime Minister and President must find a way to communicate

Podijeli :

Saborska TV

After Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic refused to meet with President Zoran Milanovic and said that this situation will last until the end of his term, the opposition said on Friday that the state is suffering because of their relationship and called on them to find a way to communicate, blaming Plenkovic for the situation.

Arsen Bauk (SDP) does not think that the dispute between Milanovic and Plenkovic has gone too far.

“It can go even further, I think they both inspire each other,” Bauk added.

Nikola Grmoja (Most party) believes that this is certainly harming the state, and that their dispute has gone too far for a thaw in their relationship to begin now.

Ivana Kekin (Green-Left Bloc) underscored that the two highest institutions in the country must find a way to communicate.

Marijan Pavlicek (Croatian Sovereignists) assessed that Croatia has been suffering damage for years due to the lack of cooperation between the president and the prime minister.