Opposition’s no confidence vote against PM Plenkovic fails

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovićc survived a no-confidence vote in the 151-seat Parliament on Friday, as 56 lawmakers voted in favour of his resignation and 77 were against, with one abstaining.

The tally of the vote shows that not all opposition MPs supported the motion.

For the motion to pass, it was necessary to muster 76 votes, and the opposition has 74 representatives in the parliament.

The motion was put forward by the DP party, which together with the rest of the opposition cited numerous scandals as reasons for the motion, including the JANAF scam, the INA case, the closing of the Sisak Refinery, the lack of reconstruction and health reforms, and the ‘text messages’ scandal. The government dismissed all the allegations as unfounded and said there was no basis for a vote of no confidence.