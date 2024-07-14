Plenkovic re-elected HDZ leader, says party is stronger than ever

Podijeli :

N1

HDZ president Andrej Plenkovic on Saturday won the party's internal elections for the third time, saying afterwards that the re-elected leadership has gained significant democratic legitimacy and that the party is now stronger than ever.

In the elections, where there were no opposing candidates, Tomo Medved was re-elected as deputy president, and Oleg Butković, Ivan Anusic, Branko Bacic, and Zdravka Busic were re-elected as vice-presidents.

“We are now consolidated and with renewed democratic legitimacy for the next four years. Perhaps today stronger than ever, politically speaking,” Plenkovic told reporters after the announcement of the first unofficial results.

He said it was a great honour and responsibility to lead the HDZ for another four years and thanked the membership for the high turnout, as 40% of the 216,816 registered members voted.

“With this, we are embarking on another four-year cycle, following convincing victories in the Croatian parliamentary election and an even stronger victory in the European Parliament elections,” he said.

The HDZ will focus on young and new voters, establish “stronger filters” in its operations, and strengthen party branches, especially in major urban centers, Plenkovic announced. “In the next four years… we will focus on why parties exist in the first place, which is to serve the common good for Croatian citizens and the Croatian economy.”

The HDZ will hold an election convention in October to elect the remaining members of the Presidency and the National Committee and prepare for the upcoming presidential and local elections.

Regarding the HDZ candidate for the head of state, Plenkovic said intensive and serious consultations would begin on Monday. Asked if the candidate must be a party member, he replied, “Anything is possible. The candidate needs to be a winner; that’s the only criterion.”

He ruled out the possibility of running against incumbent President, Zoran Milanovic. “Unlike him, I don’t think I can do everything at the same time.” He emphasised that he received the mandate to run the government, which he will do for the next four years.

HDZ Central Election Commission president Damir Sesvecan said that, according to unofficial results, out of 84,993 voters, Plenkovic received 84,786 votes, Medved 84,349, Anusic 80,995, Butkovic 78,090, Bacic 77,396, and Busic 75,461.

Sesvecan added that about 10,000 more members participated in these elections compared to those four years ago, when 74,102 members voted.