PM Plenkovic thanks Pahor for supporting Croatia’s euro zone and Schengen bids

Source: Jure Makovec / AFP / POOL, Ilustracija

Prime Minister, Andrej Plenkovic, on Monday met with visiting Slovenian President, Borut Pahor, thanking the outgoing Slovenian president for his country's support for Croatia's membership in the euro zone and the passport-free travel Schengen Area, the state news platform Hina cited a government press release.

Pahor’s visit to Croatia is his last foreign visit as Slovenia’s president.

“Prime Minister Plenkovic expressed gratitude for Slovenia’s support for Croatia’s accession to the euro and the Schengen Area, two of the government’s strategic goals. He also spoke of Croatia’s plans regarding the expansion of the capacity of the LNG terminal on Krk Island, stressing that Croatia remains open to future cooperation with Slovenia,” Hina cited the unsigned statement.

“The Croatian prime minister underlined the excellent relations between the two countries, which have a significant economic cooperation, with a large number of Slovenian tourists visiting Croatian coastal destinations,” Hina quoted the statement as saying.

“Pahor said that he had always tried to encourage a positive atmosphere in bilateral relations, thanking Plenkovic for doing the same. He expressed confidence that the two countries’ relations would continue to develop, congratulating Croatia on the imminent accession to the euro area and the Schengen area, and describing it as a major achievement. Pahor concluded by saying that Croatia and Slovenia would benefit from further developing good neighborly relations,” the government’s press release said.