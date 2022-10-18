PM promises average net pay of €1,088 before end of his cabinet’s term in office

Share:







Source: Tomislav Miletic / pIXSELL /ilustracija

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said in his address to the parliament on Tuesday that until the end of the term of his second government, the average net monthly wage would reach 8,200 kuna (€1,088).

Over the past six years, since the start of his term as prime minister, the average net wage has increased by 34 percent, or by 1,900 kuna, and this June it was 7,576 kuna, Plenkovic said in a State of the Nation report presented to the parliament today.

Plenkovic explained that thus the average net salary reached the target designated in his cabinet’s agenda two years before the set deadline.