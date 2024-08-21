Significant increase in wildfires this year

Podijeli :

N1 / Ilija Jandrić

This year has seen a significant increase in the number of wildfires, 557 fire brigade units, 1,011 vehicles and 2,837 firefighters were deployed to extinguish the fires, the Croatian Firefighting Association (HVZ) announced on Wednesday.

From the beginning of the year until 19 August, 4,300 wildfires were recorded, which corresponds to an increase of 26% compared to the previous year. Of these, 2,697 vegetation fires were registered, an increase of 36%. The total area burnt was 20,907 hectares, an increase of 430% compared to the previous year.

This year, 11 people died in fires, a decrease of 26% compared to 2023, while 98 people were injured, including 20 firefighters, a decrease of 3% compared to the previous year. Air crews were deployed 77 times, an increase of 266%. A Canadair was also involved in international firefighting operations in North Macedonia, where it helped extinguish fires from 16 to 21 July.

Compared to 2023, there was an increase in most categories this year, with the exception of building fires (8% decrease) and the total number of fatalities and injuries.

This month alone, 981 fires were registered, an average of 49 per day, including 681 wildfires, an average of 34 per day, with a total of 252 vegetation fires registered. The total burnt area amounts to 7,710 hectares.

From 1 January to 14 August, there were 25,052 firefighting interventions, of which only 7,265 were due to fires, said Chief Fire Officer Slavko Tucakovic.