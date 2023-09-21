Survey: One in two Croatian citizens throws away prepared food leftovers

Podijeli :

Pexels

Fifty-one percent of Croatian citizens throw away prepared food leftovers, shows a survey the Dukat company commissioned from the Improve agency, which covered 523 respondents aged 18-65 in June.

Forty-four percent of respondents throw food away because they forgot about it and 51% because it went bad.

Most often thrown away are prepared food leftovers, nearly 50% of households throw away bread and pastries, and one in four throws away vegetables, fruit, milk and dairy products.

In most cases, surplus prepared food is frozen, more than 50% of respondents use it as ingredients for the next meal and 40% as food for animals.

Most respondents try to use the food they bought before the expiration date, while one in two freezes surplus bought food that will not be used before the expiration date.

Twenty-three percent of respondents throw away milk and dairy products and 25% wrongly think that no dairy product past its expiration date should be consumed. Yogurt is the most thrown-away dairy product.

The survey shows that only 40% of respondents clearly understand the difference between the Best By and Use By labels.

Sixty-two percent of respondents shop for food several times a week, 49% plan meals and then buy food, and 38% buy food before planning and preparing meals.

Sixty-two percent of respondents often or nearly always buy food on sale and 41% often or nearly always buy products nearing their expiration date.