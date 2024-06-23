Survey: Two out of three Croatian workers dissatisfied with available annual leave

Podijeli :

Tomislav Miletic / pIXSELL / ILUSTRACIJA

Employed Croatians have 24.8 days of annual leave at their disposal on average, similar to last year, according to a survey by the MojPosao portal published earlier this week.

Employees in Croatian institutions have the most annual leave, averaging 29 days, followed by those in state-owned companies with 28 days.

Workers in foreign institutions have 24 days, the same as employees in privately-owned companies with foreign ownership. Finally, those working in predominantly domestically-owned private companies have the least annual leave, only 23 days, the survey showed.

Regarding the number of annual leave days, employees in large companies fare best, with an average of 26 days of annual leave. Employees in medium-sized companies can use 25 days of annual leave, while workers in small companies can take the shortest break from work, 23 days in a year.

Only 29% of workers are satisfied with the number of annual leave days, significantly less than last year when 43% of respondents expressed satisfaction with their available leave.

Two-thirds of workers, 66%, similar to last year, want more days of annual leave, and when asked what number they would be satisfied with, the most common answer is 31 days, MojPosao reported.

Interestingly, 5% of workers believe they have too much annual leave, which negatively affects their productivity.

Every fifth worker will take more than three weeks of annual leave at once, and others take days intermittently.

Although experts suggest that a complete break from work requires three weeks of continuous leave, the survey showed that only one-third of employees (34%) will use 15 working days of annual leave for their summer vacation.