Kit “ruski špijun” pronađen mrtav u Norveškoj

Most Powerful Sonars!

Russia Deploys ‘Military Dolphins’ To Keep An Eye Out For Ukrainian Saboteurs At Sevastopol

A rare footage of Putin’s Spy Whale ‘HVALDIMIR’ spotted with a camera harness, allegedly trained by Russian Navy for Intelligence Ops.#Hvaldimir #Whale… pic.twitter.com/lBPFzFI5VT

— EurAsian Times (@THEEURASIATIMES) June 16, 2023