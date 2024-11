Kremlj demantirao: “Putin i Trump nisu razgovarali! To je čista fikcija!”

“Pure fiction” – Kremlin spokesperson Peskov denies that a call between Putin and Trump occurred last week. Earlier, WP reported that a call took place where Trump looked favourably at an agreement where Russia would keep the ‘new territories’ seized partially from Ukraine.

