Nakon četverosatnog razgovora s Putinom, Trumpov izaslanik: On želi trajni mir

🚨🇷🇺🇺🇸 WITKOFF: Putin’s request for permanent peace revealed after a 5-hour meeting. Third meeting with details on ceasefire and Putin’s desire for lasting peace obtained. #Russia #USA #Putin #peace #meeting #ceasefire #Fox pic.twitter.com/4H3GcpxW38

— Anti-Woke Warrior (@AntiWokeWar_) April 15, 2025