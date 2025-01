FOTO, VIDEO / SAD pogodila snažna zimska oluja: Proglašeno izvanredno stanje, na udaru više od 60 milijuna ljudi

🚨BREAKING

WINTER WEATHER CHAOS!

Millions of people across the Central U.S. to the East Coast are preparing for major travel disruptions caused by a massive storm that is expected to bring extreme cold, snow and ice along a 1,500-mile-long zone this weekend. Meteorologists are… pic.twitter.com/GIWP3ns5fw

— John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) January 3, 2025