20-year-old Slovenian in Split for Ultra music festival dies in hospital

A 20-year-old Slovenian citizen, who was in Split for the Ultra Europe music festival, died on Sunday in the Clinical Hospital Centre, where he was brought by ambulance due to intoxication, despite doctors' efforts to save him.

The young Slovenian was brought to the hospital around five in the morning with life-threatening symptoms of intoxication from alcohol and illegal substances, the hospital said.

During the morning, he suffered from multiple organ failure and consequent shock.

Despite all attempts at intensive treatment and resuscitation, there was no improvement, and the patient died, the hospital said, extending their condolences to the family.