On average, 71 kg of food is wasted per capita in Croatia every year, said the State Secretary at the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Zdravko Tusek, on Monday. This is below the EU average of 130 kg.

In Croatia, just over 286,000 tonnes of food is wasted annually, with households accounting for the largest share, Tusek said after the first meeting of a working group monitoring the implementation of the voluntary agreement “Together against food waste.”

Measures to reduce food waste in business processes

He recalled that last year the Ministry adopted an action plan for the prevention and reduction of food waste for the period 2023–28, which aims to reduce food waste by 30%.

The plan provides for the establishment of partnerships with companies, scientific institutions, municipalities and cities.

The agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries was signed in March 2023 and has 45 signatories, including representatives from food manufacturers and processors, retailers, the hospitality industry, the scientific and academic community, local governments, non-profit organisations, associations and businesses.

During the implementation of the agreement, signatories voluntarily commit to reducing food waste in their business processes, donating food and communicating with consumers.

The importance of spreading the message during the festive season

Tusek pointed out that an investment cycle was completed this year, with more than €4 million invested from the National Economic Recovery Programme to equip nine food banks and 100 intermediaries with the necessary tools to ensure that food that is close to its expiry date or donated food reaches those in need more efficiently and quickly.

He also emphasised the importance of spreading the message during the Advent season, a time of increased food shopping. He urged consumers and food-related businesses to think and buy wisely and to donate surplus food.

Tusek emphasised the importance of education, especially for children and young people.