Another quake shakes Montenegro

EMSC

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded in the border region between Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday afternoon, after a magnitude 4.4 quake was recorded in the same region on Tuesday evening.

The Montenegrin seismological service reported that a magnitude 4.6 earthquake was recorded in Montenegro at 12.40 pm on Wednesday.

The epicentre was in the wider area around the town of Niksic.

On 14 March, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.3 shook Montenegro. Since then, around 30 aftershocks with a magnitude of 1.5 to 3.5 have been recorded.

In April 1979, a devastating earthquake measuring 7 on the Richter scale shook Montenegro and claimed 101 victims.