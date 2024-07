Podijeli :

Pixabay / Ilustracija

The Croatian Bar Association (HOK) on Saturday elected its new president, lawyer Iva Markotic Bagaric, and she is the first woman to be at the helm of this association.

Markotic Bagaric, a lawyer from Zagreb, will lead HOK in the next three years.

She graduated from the Zagreb Law School in 2002, and two years later she passed the bar exam.