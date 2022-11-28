Croatians spend €66m in retail for Black Friday, 16 pct up from 2021

Podijeli :

Source: Pixabay/ilustracija

On this year's Black Friday, on 25 November, 3.96 million retail receipts were generated in Croatia, which is 11 percent up year-on-year, and their total value reached 493 million kuna (€65 million), or 16 percent up, the state news agency Hina said on Monday, citing data compiled by tax authorities.

Data on retail sales – excluding sales of motor vehicles and motorcycles – indicate that last year’s Black Friday event, on 26 November 2021, had generated 3.6 million fiscalised receipts with a total value of 424.1 million kuna (€56 million).

The number and amount of receipts for this year’s Black Friday event surpassed the pandemic year of 2020 by 19 percent in the number of receipts and by 26 percent in total value. The figures also surpassed 2019, with an increase of 4 percent in receipts and 16 percent in value, Hina said.

Black Friday is the Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, which marks the beginning of holiday shopping. This custom, marked by discounts in stores, has spread all over the world, with discounts and promotional sales often extending over a period of more than just one day.

Data from tax authorities show that in the past week the number of receipts issued in retail increased by 5 percent, and by 14 percent in value year-on-year. On 21-27 November this year, 22.9 million receipts were issued with a value of 2.5 billion kuna (€331 million), while in the period from 22 to 28 November 2021, 21.8 million receipts were issued with a total of 2.2 billion (€291 million).

These figures surpass those from 2019, when 21.7 million receipts were issued from 25 November to 1 December, which totaled 1.9 billion kuna (€252 million).

(€1 = HRK 7.5)