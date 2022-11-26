Croatia’s agricultural production output in 2022 amounts to HRK 22.6 bn

Podijeli :

Source: N1

The State Bureau of Statistics (DZS) published the preliminary projections of real income in the agriculture sector for this year, according to which agricultural production output would go up 9.5% compared to last year, that is, from last year's 20.7 to 22.6 billion kuna.

According to the statistical office, net added value will amount to HRK 8.7 billion, which is a growth of 1.1%, and the value of real income in agriculture in 2022 is estimated at HRK 12.7 billion, which is a growth of 0.8%.

The gross added value is estimated at HRK 11 billion, which is an increase of 0.5% compared to the previous year.

Compensation to employees this year is estimated at HRK 1.3 billion, which is an increase of 11.6% compared to the previous year, according to the Bureau’s report.

Work invested in agriculture increased by 0.5% this year compared to the previous year.

Preliminary projections of real income in agriculture were calculated on the basis of data obtained from the statistical office’s research, administrative data of the Agricultural Advisory Service and the Agency for Payments in Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development.

It includes the entire agricultural production, both by family farms and business entities.