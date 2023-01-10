Daily: Croatian police officer dismissed over Serbian Army registration request

Podijeli :

Source: Ilustracija/PU krapinsko-zagorska

The Croatian Vukovar-Srijem police department dismissed in November a 21-year-old police officer with dual citizenship of Serbia and Croatia because he took delivery of a request for registration in the records of the Serbian Armed Forces (SAF), the Croatian daily Vecernji List reported on Tuesday.

He was dismissed from service following the completion of disciplinary proceedings.

The Vukovar-Srijem police department said the young Croatian police officer “severely harmed the interests of the service and its reputation,” as well as that his dismissal was “necessary because he took delivery of a request for registration in the military records of the Republic of Serbia without previously informing his superior about it,” Vecernji List reported.

The daily added that there is no information as to how many similar cases there are because, according to unofficial information, about 15 police officers of Serbian nationality with dual citizenship have received requests for registration in the SAF records.