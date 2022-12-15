Euro adoption: Local banks launch online map of ATMs dispensing kuna until Jan 1

Podijeli :

Source: Shutterstock

By 1 January 2023, some 2,700 out of 4,000 ATMs in Croatia will be gradually closed for service to adapt to the country's replacement of the local currency, the kuna, with the euro, the national banking association HUB announced on Thursday.

By 31 December, the number of ATMs dispensing kuna will be reduced to 1,300, and on 1 January about 2,700 will begin dealing in euros. All 4,000 machines in the country are expected to be made compatible with euro banknotes by 15 January 2023.

In addition, due to the extraordinary circumstances, the banking association said that from 15 December to 15 January local banks would waive any fees normally charged to users withdrawing cash from ATMs operated by banks other than their own, in essence making all ATMs accessible free of charge to all Croatians looking to withdraw cash, regardless of which bank they belong to.