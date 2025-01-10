Free city tours on the occasion of the Day of International Recognition of the Republic of Croatia

Podijeli :

Marko Tomic/Pixabay

The Association of Croatian Tourist Guides, in cooperation with the Croatian Tourist Board (HTZ) and other partners, is organising free guided tours in 51 towns and municipalities across the country on Sunday, 15 January, on the occasion of the Day of International Recognition of the Republic of Croatia, the HTZ announced.

The tours are part of the “Discover your country” project, which aims to give citizens and tourists a better understanding of Croatian culture and way of life.

According to the organisers, this initiative promotes cultural heritage and raises awareness of the value of professional guides.

Partners and supporters of the project include historical organisations, museums and other cultural institutions. All city tours start on 12 January at noon.